The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to be humiliated for his aversion to the sport and his distinct lack of talent on the field. But, unfortunately for him, he has no choice in the matter. Constantly being pushed around by his classmates, he befriends and unlikely newcomer with whom he is forced to share a room. Initially intimidated by Conor's reputation for getting into fights and his sporting talent, Ned soon learns that there is a lot more to Conor than meets the eye. Like Ned, he also has a passion for music, but when Conor's teammates discover their friendship he seems determined to sever ties. There seems to be only one person sticking up for Ned, and that's his teacher Dan Sherry who is trying to encourage all the boys in his class to be themselves. But that's not always so easy.
This Irish comedy drama has been directed and written by the award-winning John Butler ('The Bachelor Weekend', 'Your Bad Self') and won Best Irish Feature at the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards earlier this year. 'Handsome Devil' is expected to be released in UK theatres on April 28th 2017.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Six (Live)
4
Boof Baf
5
XXX
6
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
The Man Don't Give A Fuck
9
Shape Of You
10
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
When Ginnie introduces her boyfriend Martin to her father Mr. Gallo, it's safe to say...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
Sleaford Mods are an abrasive post-punk duo from Nottingham who enjoy singing about everything from...
After the release of The Force Awakens at the end of 2015, Disney and Lucas...
Diana Prince is one of the Amazon warriors of Themyscira, a tribe of women with...
With the more dumbed-down title Fast & Furious 8 outside of North America, this overcrowded...
British writer-director Terence Davies (The Deep Blue Sea) is an expert at digging beneath the...
Julian Barnes' Booker Prize-winning novel is adapted into a remarkably intelligent, gently involving film anchored...
In 1980, a group of six armed terrorists storm the Iranian embassy in London, taking...
Somebody messed with the wrong mother when they murdered her daughter Angela Hayes (Kathryn Newton)....
The actress welcomed her second child with her husband Ashton Kutcher four months ago, and she says that owning dogs is great practice for having...
Rumours surface that Kris Marshall will star as the 13th Doctor.
The best queer movies of all time.