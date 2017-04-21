Director: John Butler
Year: 2017

The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to be humiliated for his aversion to the sport and his distinct lack of talent on the field. But, unfortunately for him, he has no choice in the matter. Constantly being pushed around by his classmates, he befriends and unlikely newcomer with whom he is forced to share a room. Initially intimidated by Conor's reputation for getting into fights and his sporting talent, Ned soon learns that there is a lot more to Conor than meets the eye. Like Ned, he also has a passion for music, but when Conor's teammates discover their friendship he seems determined to sever ties. There seems to be only one person sticking up for Ned, and that's his teacher Dan Sherry who is trying to encourage all the boys in his class to be themselves. But that's not always so easy.

This Irish comedy drama has been directed and written by the award-winning John Butler ('The Bachelor Weekend', 'Your Bad Self') and won Best Irish Feature at the Dublin Film Critics Circle Awards earlier this year. 'Handsome Devil' is expected to be released in UK theatres on April 28th 2017.


Starring: , Fionn O'Shea, Nicholas Galitzine, Moe Dunford, , Ruairi O'Connor, Mark Lavery, Jay Duffy, Jamie Hallahan, Lauterio Zamparelli, Ardal O'Hanlon, Stephen Hogan, ,
