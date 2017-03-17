It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed feelings towards his memory. There are good things in her life too; a loving grown-up son named Philip and a lovely home in Hampstead Heath, but her life is far more complicated than that. After one date with a fiddle-player named James Smythe, she struggles to shake him off. She'd love to find love again but she's desperate not to settle for anyone. One day though, she espies a bearded old man washing in the ponds across from her house. Curiosity gets the better of her and she follows him home to a quaint but run-down old shack in the middle of the woods. Charmed by his wit and his amusingly grumpy temperament, she decides to help him save his home when he is given an eviction notice by land owners who wish to build on his property. His unshakeable pride works against his cause, but Emily refuses to give up saving the man she's falling deeply in love with.
'Hampstead' is a heart-warming romantic comedy directed by Joel Hopkins ('The Love Punch', 'Last Chance Harvey', 'Jump Tomorrow') from a screenplay by Robert Festinger ('Stars in Shorts', 'Trust', 'In the Bedroom'). It is set to be released on June 23rd 2017.
The Superman actor is to star in Christopher McQuarrie's sixth 'M:I' film - after engaging in an awesome Instagram conversation.
Bastille's Dan Smith doesn't want to have a ''false rock star image''.
The star has written a lengthy post on Instagram about her feelings on the subject to fans