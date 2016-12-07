Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

The Guardians return two months after their epic battle against Ronan with their criminal records erased and a feeling of peace with the knowledge that the highly destructive Infinity Stone is in the hands of Nova Corps. Groot is doing his best to grow up, but he has a lot to learn now that he has been reborn as Baby Groot and that's something that is a permanent frustration for his partner in crime Rocket. Meanwhile, Drax is still hopeless when it comes to sensitivity or discretion, making things very awkward for Peter Quill most of the time because he just can't keep his mouth shut about Quill's feelings for Gamora. This ragtag team have more serious things to deal with howevever; Quill has learned that he is actually only half-human, and his alien father of unknown origin resides somewhere in the cosmos.

Set to the soundtrack of Quill's Awesome Mix Vol. 2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' reunites Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Bradley Cooper, Vin Diesel and Dave Bautista for another adventure two years after the Academy Award nominated first movie. James Gunn ('Super') returns as the director and screenwriter on the Marvel sequel which is set to be released in US movie theatres on May 5th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , Sean Gunn, , Pom Klementieff, ,
