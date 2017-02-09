Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

It's been two months since the Guardians of the Galaxy defeated the evil Ronan, and their prize is freedom and a clean criminal record. Finally. These guys are truly inseparable now; Baby Groot's (Vin Diesel) rebirth has meant that he has a lot of growing up to do and is relying on Rocket (Bradley Cooper) to keep him on the straight and narrow (not that he's great with kids or anything), Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) hasn't changed a bit and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), who is still using the name Star Lord, has started to develop seriously cuddly feelings towards the feisty Gamora (Zoe Saldana). Their latest mission is to track down Quill's alien father, but they are not alone. Joining them on their new galactic journey is Gamora's changeable sister Nebula (Karen Gillan), Quill's (kind of) adoptive father Yondu Udonta (Michael Rooker) and antennaed newcomer Mantis (Pom Klementieff).

Introducing Awesome Mixtape #2, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' returns after the roaring success of the Academy Award nominated original in 2014. Based on the Marvel comic book by Dan Abnett and Andy Lanning, James Gunn ('Super', 'Slither') returns as writer and director of the sequel. The film will be released in April 2017.


