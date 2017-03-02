Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick together after forming an unbreakable bond on their last journey. Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), Drax the Destroyer, Rocket, Gamora and Groot (well... Baby Groot) are back but this time they are not alone. They are joined by Gamora's cynical and formerly evil sister Nebula, initially as a prisoner but then as a fully-fledged member of the team. Ravagers leader Yondu Udonta also join them, though not without trying to kill them first, and a new face in the form of Mantis is also among the new arrivals. Mantis happens to be the adoptive daughter of Ego - a mysterious being who Peter meets on his latest quest, and discovers that he is in fact his father. The team come against plenty of adversaries on their new adventures, but nothing compares to this confusing and unexpected meeting.

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is the forthcoming sequel to the Academy Award nominated first movie from 2014. Directed and written by James Gunn ('Super', 'Slither'), the new film is set to the music of Quill's Awesome Mix Vol. 2. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' comes to theatres everywhere on May 5th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , Sean Gunn
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment