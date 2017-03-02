The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick together after forming an unbreakable bond on their last journey. Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord), Drax the Destroyer, Rocket, Gamora and Groot (well... Baby Groot) are back but this time they are not alone. They are joined by Gamora's cynical and formerly evil sister Nebula, initially as a prisoner but then as a fully-fledged member of the team. Ravagers leader Yondu Udonta also join them, though not without trying to kill them first, and a new face in the form of Mantis is also among the new arrivals. Mantis happens to be the adoptive daughter of Ego - a mysterious being who Peter meets on his latest quest, and discovers that he is in fact his father. The team come against plenty of adversaries on their new adventures, but nothing compares to this confusing and unexpected meeting.
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' is the forthcoming sequel to the Academy Award nominated first movie from 2014. Directed and written by James Gunn ('Super', 'Slither'), the new film is set to the music of Quill's Awesome Mix Vol. 2. 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' comes to theatres everywhere on May 5th 2017.
So Sexy
1
XXX
2
Six (Live)
3
Boof Baf
4
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
5
Hey Sexy Lady
6
Shape Of You
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Pussy
9
Guardians Of The Galaxy
10
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...
Ten years after the disastrous expedition that was Prometheus, another group of space explorers band...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
The music scene of Austin, Texas becomes tainted by lust and illict desires as two...
This film recounts such a great true story that we don't mind the fact that...
This is the story of Ray Kroc, the man who created the concept of McDonald's....
Keanu Reeves picks up his supremely efficient hitman immediately where the 2015 original left him:...
'A United Kingdom' is the story of Sir Seretse Khama who, in 1948, caused a...
Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice...
Everyone has dreamed of owning Aladdin's lamp at some point in their life, and some...
Planning a wedding should be a happy time for anyone, but it becomes a desperate...
The duo are hitting the road after 'Damage And Joy'.
Love is in the air for this Academy Award nominee.