Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Comedies

There comes a point in life where you get to a certain age and realise that right and wrong no longer means anything. Being a law-abiding citizen sure doesn't guarantee you comfort or security, so when Willie (Morgan Freeman), Joe (Michael Caine) and Albert (Alan Arkin) find they have had their pension payments cut off, they really have nothing else to lose. When Joe visits the bank to have a meeting about his mortgage repayments, he witnesses a professional bank robbery and is so impressed by the organisation of it that he decides enough is enough; he wants to get in on that kind of action himself. So these three long-time buddies band together to pull off the ultimate theft of the bank that is systematically destroying the lives of hard-working citizens, get their money back and give the rest to charity.

'Going In Style' is a remake of the 1979 heist comedy of the same name which starred George Burns. It has been directed by Zach Braff ('Garden State', 'Wish I Was Here') and Arthur Lewis ('Lila & Eve', 'Don Verdean'), and is co-written by Theodore Melfi ('St. Vincent'). It is scheduled to be released in movie theaters on April 7th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , Melanie Nicholls-King, Jeremy Bobb, Jen Ponton, Marlon Perrier, Jeremy Shinder
