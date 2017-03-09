You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but this group of four brazen besties are determined to have one last weekend of uninhibited fun and freedom before returning to the daily grind of responsible womanhood. They decide to fly to New Orleans, Louisiana for the city's infamous annual Essence Music Festival, and they're hoping that their time will include plenty of drinking, dancing and no-strings romances, but - as you can expect - they're about to discover a whole lot more. It seems that one of these sisters in particular has already thrown away her youth - and not just in the wardrobe department - to the chagrin of her friends. Is this vacation really going to be enough to get her to loosen up about open her heart?
'Girl's Trip' is a new comedy that has been directed by Malcolm D. Lee ('The Best Man Holiday', 'Barbershop: The Next Cut') with a screenplay written by Kenya Barris ('Black-ish'), Karen McCullah ('10 Things I Hate About You'), Tracy Oliver ('Barbershop: The Next Cut') and Primetime Emmy winner Erica Rivinoja ('Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2'). It is scheduled to be released in theatres on July 21st 2017.
