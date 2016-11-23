Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Mary is a bright and happy little girl who lives with her uncle, Frank; he is her guardian and care giver since the death of her mother. Frank's sister made his promise that he'd always do right by her daughter and give her the most normal life possible - despite her loss.

Frank and Mary have a very close relationship and Frank home tutors the little blonde haired girl but as she gets older and her ability to learn more develops, Frank decides it's time for his niece to enrol at the local junior school. Despite Mary's pleas (and discussion to the point of 'Ad nauseum') to her uncle to let her stay home, Frank knows that she must start adjusting to a more normal way of life.

Howard School is a friendly local elementary and for the first time in her life, Mary is part of a classroom and soon her teacher discovers that Mary is an extremely clever girl - a child genius. The head teacher approaches her uncle Frank and tells him that she could potentially get Mary enrolled at a school for gifted children but thinking about his sisters last wishes, Frank decides she's best where she is.

When Mary's grandmother learns about her granddaughter's talents, she comes calling around at their house, Mary doesn't know who the lady is but she brings her granddaughter a new Macbook as a gift in a bid to help her learn.

Frank and Evelyn's wishes for the little girl are in stark contrast to one another and the Evelyn is willing to go to great lengths to give Mary the life she feels best suits a person with her gifts whilst Frank feels deeply that his sister would not want Mary to become some think tank member with no real life.


Starring: , Mckenna Grace, , , , , , , , John Finn, John M. Jackson, Jona Xiao, Kelly Collins Lintz,
