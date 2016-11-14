Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

The Major is the leader of a specialist armed forces unit called Section 9; the Major and her team deal with specialist cyber terrorist attacks. The reason why the Major is such an effective leader and fighter is she's not entirely human. She was saved by a group of specialist doctors who work at a lab which is part of the Hanka group. The Major can withstand huge amounts of damage to her body 'shell' but that doesn't mean that she's completely invulnerable - if she pushes herself too far, she will eventually die. Her own mortality doesn't stop The Major from testing her limits.

The Major finds herself involved in what could be a huge cover-up; so big, most might presume it attested to nothing more than unproven conspiracy. Treading a line of fact and manipulated reality, The Major and her team must find a way to uncover the truth behind dangerous hacks.

The 2017 movie 'Ghost in the Shell' is based on the manga series of the same name. Whilst in the movie the lead character is known predominantly by the name 'The Major', in the original stories, she was called Motoko Kusanagi.

The Manga series was first put to print in 1989 and by 1995 director Mamoru Oshii had created an animated movie based on the original stories.

Scarlett Johansson as The Major in Rupert Sander's adaptation of the tale.


Starring: , Pilou Asbæk, , , , Chin Han, Lasarus Ratuere, , Tuwanda Manyimo, Pete Teo, , Yuta Kazama, Rila Fukushima, , Danusia Samal
