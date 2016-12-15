Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Horror, Suspense

When Chris packs up for the weekend to go and meet his girlfriend Rose's family for the first time, his biggest concern is that they might not approve of him being a black man. Thankfully, they seem to be accepting, but he's slightly disturbed by a pair of strange black housekeepers that live there named Georgina and Walter. When his pal back home discovers that black people have been going missing from the area for years, he tries to brush it off in order to get through the weekend, but he can ignore it no longer when one of the missing people shows up at a garden party on the estate looking particularly disturbed and warning him to 'get out'. But it's much too late for that now.

From the producer of 'The Gift' and 'Insidious', 'Get Out' is an intense slow-burning horror directed and written by 'Key and Peele''s Jordan Peele in his directorial debut. It is set to be released in cinemas on February 24th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , Lil Rel Howery, , Marcus Henderson
