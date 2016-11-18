Since the release of his first record, Frank Turner's fans have remained incredibly loyal to the musician and when people go see Frank perform live, they can't help be taken in by his genuine passion which is so easy to see when he plays.
Now we are all given the chance to get to know the man behind the music. 'Get Better' is a documentary by Ben Morse which explores the incredibly busy months following the release of Turner's sixth solo album 'Positive Songs for Negative People', and the extensive live shows with his band The Sleeping Souls. Exploring the singer-songwriter's day-to-day life from tattoo parlours to recording studios, family life to stage activity, 'Get Better' sees Frank Turner take a break from all the professional chaos to reflect on his passion for being on the road.
The film is named after his new single 'Get Better', a song which he originally recorded for a 2015 music video but will release officially on December 12th 2016. He's also back on the road for his 24-date UK tour with Esmé Patterson and Felix Hagan & The Family, leading up to his 2000th live show.
'Get Better: A Film About Frank Turner' will show in cinemas on December 13th 2016 for one night only featuring an exclusive live-streamed performance and Q&A which will be broadcast from Leicester Square in London.
