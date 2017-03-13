Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have never been more accurate because it's all being controlled from a massive satellite in space. Like any piece of technology, however, it can fail which is very bad news for mankind. When the satellite manages to launch a series of major disasters all over the world - including sky high tidal waves, tornadoes in their hundreds, fire vortices from the ground, violent thunderstorms, hail stones as big as boulders and deadly arctic blasts - it's all experts can do to stop the satellite from creating a geostorm; that is, a storm so powerful and expansive that it could destroy the world in a matter of hours.

'Geostorm' is a heartstopping disaster movie co-directed by Dean Devlin (writer of 'Independence Day', 'Stargate', 'Universal Soldier') and Primetime Emmy nominated Danny Cannon ('Gotham', 'Judge Dredd', 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation'). The screenplay was also written by Devlin alongside Paul Guyot with whom he worked on 'The Librarians' and 'Leverage'. The trailer features an eerie cover of Louis Armstrong's 'What A Wonderful World' by Sharon Van Etten and Juggernaut Kid. 'Geostorm' is set to be released in theatres on October 20th 2017. 


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , , , Gregory Alan Williams, Randall P. Havens, Adepero Oduye, Billy Slaughter, , Ritchie Montgomery
