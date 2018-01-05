What kind of idea do you cook up for a social game night when you're filthy rich? Whatever it is, it's got to be something unique, exciting and it's gotta last the evening. At least that's something that Brooks (Kyle Chandler) gets right in 'Game Night'.
Brooks is hosting a special kind of evening at his luxurious mansion for his six friends - including his brother Max (Jason Bateman), Max's wife Annie (Rachel McAdams), their pal Ryan (Billy Magnussen), Ryan's love interest Sarah (Sharon Horgan) and another couple (played by Lamorne Morris and Kylie Bunbury). It's a kind of murder mystery event whereby one of them gets 'kidnapped' and the others have to set out to find the hostage.
The person who finds the hostage wins the grand prize. Sounds simple enough, and no doubt exceptionally fun. However, there's nothing whimsical about this game. Brooks has set the whole thing up to look very real, aiming to fool his guests into believing anything. He puts so much emphasis on this point of the game, though, that when a group of actual robbers break into the house and drag him away, his friends think it's all just part of the act.
Unfortunately for Brooks, this was, of course, totally unplanned. Not that his pals believe him. Still, they set out to find where he's been taken, and soon begin to realise that there's something very wrong about this game.
There are gunshots, car chases, real deaths and very real danger. The question is, how are they ever going to top this Game Night?
'Game Night' is a thrilling and suitably bloody comedy directed by filmmaking partners John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein ('Vacation') with a screenplay by Mark Perez ('Accepted'). The released date has been moved from March 7th 2017 to February 23rd.
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Fast Girls
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Sexy Boy
5
Tired As F***
6
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
7
Six (Live)
8
Boof Baf
9
Sax [Live]
10
When a biologist’s husband disappears his wife must undertake a dangerous mission into the unknown...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
The legend of Bigfoot is turned upside down in this animated adventure from Warner Bros,...
The ‘X-Men’ franchise takes a horror turn as a new generation of mutants discover their...
The dinosaurs are under threat in the sequel to 2015’s 'Jurassic World', which reunites Bryce...
The idea of children become functioning adults is often a terrifying thought for parents, especially...
A curious alien lands in the London suburb of Croydon as punk is sweeping Britain...
Jennifer Lawrence stars in the intense new spy thriller 'Red Sparrow', about a group of...
The monstrous alien bioweapon Kaiju returns in the forthcoming sequel to 'Pacific Rim', and a...
After the thunderous reception for J.J. Abrams' Episode VII: The Force Awakens two years ago,...
Like the 2015 original, this comedy plays merrily with cliches to tell a silly story...
There's a somewhat contrived jauntiness to this blending of fact and fiction that may leave...
This animated comedy adventure is based on the beloved children's book, which was published in...
Director Dave McCary makes a superb feature debut with this offbeat black comedy, which explores...
A dramatisation of the real-life clash between tennis icons Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs,...
There isn't much subtlety to this prison thriller, but it's edgy enough to hold the...
A hilariously outrageous story based on real events, this film recounts the making of the...
Based on a true story about the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing, this looks like one...
Based on a genuinely moving true story, this film undercuts the realism by pushing its...
This film may be based on RJ Palacio's fictional bestseller, but it approaches its story...
Austrian auteur Michael Haneke isn't known for his light touch, but rather for hard-hitting, award-winning...
Seemingly from out of nowhere, this film generates perhaps the biggest smile of any movie...
A Victorian thriller with rather heavy echoes of Jack the Ripper, this film struggles to...
This film feels kind of like what you'd expect from a collision between George Clooney...
There's a reason why this is perhaps the best-reviewed British film of the year: it's...
An A-list cast goes a long way to making this goofy ensemble comedy a lot...
Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos reteams with his The Lobster star Colin Farrell for another offbeat...
The rather astonishing true story of the creation of the Wonder Woman character, this is...
This may be a gimmicky exploration of gun violence, which sometimes feels like a preachy...
Ed Sheeran has admitted the personal nature of his songs has caused him to lose a few friends.
All I Want For Christmas is widely regarded as one of the best festive tunes every year
Pearl Jam announced 14 dates in the UK and Europe in June and July 2018.