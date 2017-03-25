It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam Riley), Chris (Cillian Murphy), Bernie (Enzo Cilenti) and Frank (Michael Smiley) - meet up with a criminal insider named, Ord (Armie Hammer) who has contact with someone from whom they can buy a set of guns. They all meet up in an abandoned warehouse, and the gang soon realise that these arms traders are not messing around. Led by the volatile Vernon (Sharlto Copley), things take a violent turn when the traders try to sell the gang the wrong set of weapons. A comedic shoot-out ensues, with everybody turning on each other while trying to stay alive and escape with their money and merchandise. But they find themselves having to work together when an mysterious sniper shows up trying to shoot them all.
'Free Fire' is the forthcoming crime comedy directed and written by Ben Wheatley ('High-Rise', 'Kill List', 'Sightseers') with his usual writing partner Amy Jump. The film won a People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, and has also been nominated for prizes at the British Independent Film Awards, Rotterdam International Film Festival and Mar del Plata Film Festival. It is set for release on April 21st 2017.
Ahead of his new album 'Triplicate', Bob Dylan reveals his favourite artists.
'Mindhorn' sees Julian Barratt as a former TV star who pretends to be a detective to nab a killer.
Iron Fist co-creator Roy Thomas 'tries not think' about the critics of the Netflix/Marvel series, because he has 'so little patience' for them.