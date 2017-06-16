Liam Page has always been one of those guys who has it all, he's popular has a family who loves him on the sports teams at school and has a girlfriend who adores him. Liam and Josie decided that they were young but ready to commit to one another for the rest of their lives and decided to marry.
The pair plan their wedding but at the last minute, Liam decides he needs to go off and fulfil some of his life ambitions. Though Josie is his best friend and he knows that he'll never be able to find anyone to fill the gap Josie currently does, he still goes ahead and leaves.
As Josie continues with her small-town life, Liam becomes a global success. He's a household name and has released a number of country albums that have made him a fortune. He's significantly outgrown his former life. Ten years pass and when Liam hears about the death of one of his best friends from school, he's left looking back and questioning how his life has become the way it has.
Liam must return home to his childhood town to pay his respects to his best friends family and finally say goodbye to a friend he long left behind. As well as dealing with the emotional distress, he knows he must finally have a heart to heart conversation with the girl he once said was unreplaceable. Falling back into his old life becomes very easy for Liam and Josie is still the perfect woman for him but Josie isn't the naive girl she once was - she's been forced to move on.
Can Liam and Josie find a way to see through their tumultuous history to find a way for them both to finally get what they really want?
Forever My Girl was originally released in 2012 as a novel by Heidi McLaughlin.
