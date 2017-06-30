Director: Steven C. Miller
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Thriller

Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his wife Laura and young son Danny to show them the cabin where he was raised for a peaceful vacation. No sooner has he arrived than he his tracked down by a local police chief (Bruce Willis) that he knew as a youngster. The cop warns him of some trouble they had with the local bank recently, where a dangerous criminal got away with a serious robbery. When Will takes Danny out for an early morning activity out in the woods, they witness a man being shot by a gunman. They get the victim back to their home where Laura administers first aid. Later, he recovers, but kidnaps Danny and holds him hostage. The police chief identifies him as Levi Barrett, but Will refuses out of fear to reveal that Levi has asked him to recover the bank robbery money for him. It's only a matter of time before the cop finds out, but he desperately wants to find Danny as much as Will himself.

'First Kill' is a nail-biting action thriller directed by Steven C. Miller ('Marauders', 'The Aggression Scale') and written by Nick Gordon ('Girl House'). It is scheduled for release on July 21st 2017.


Starring: , , Magi Avila,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment