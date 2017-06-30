Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his wife Laura and young son Danny to show them the cabin where he was raised for a peaceful vacation. No sooner has he arrived than he his tracked down by a local police chief (Bruce Willis) that he knew as a youngster. The cop warns him of some trouble they had with the local bank recently, where a dangerous criminal got away with a serious robbery. When Will takes Danny out for an early morning activity out in the woods, they witness a man being shot by a gunman. They get the victim back to their home where Laura administers first aid. Later, he recovers, but kidnaps Danny and holds him hostage. The police chief identifies him as Levi Barrett, but Will refuses out of fear to reveal that Levi has asked him to recover the bank robbery money for him. It's only a matter of time before the cop finds out, but he desperately wants to find Danny as much as Will himself.
'First Kill' is a nail-biting action thriller directed by Steven C. Miller ('Marauders', 'The Aggression Scale') and written by Nick Gordon ('Girl House'). It is scheduled for release on July 21st 2017.
Beautiful
1
XXX
2
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
5
Boof Baf
6
Six (Live)
7
Pitch Perfect 3
8
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
9
Sax [Live]
10
Will (Hayden Christensen) is a Wall Street broker who returns to his hometown with his...
It's been over twenty years since the release of the award-winning family adventure starring Robin...
Actually the fourth film in the series (don't forget the prequel Minions), this animated super-villain...
Wildly energetic and so cool it hurts, this action movie has been put together in...
There's a clear sense that this Tupac Shakur biopic is hoping to build on the...
Thurgood Marshall (Chadwick Boseman) is well known for becoming the first African American Supreme Court...
It is the year 1209 anno domini, and Ireland is merely a green, mountainous mass...
There's something about national tragedy that has the ability to unite human beings and incite...
It has been a few years since the Barden Bellas graduated from college, and while...
Deliberately appealing to older audiences, this undemanding comedy-drama comes with a hint of social relevance...
Apparently, this offbeat script had been making the rounds in Hollywood for some 20 years...
With this fifth Transformers movie, it seems clear that Michael Bay is still trying to...
After the death of his daughter, doll maker Samuel Mullins had a crisis of self....
Terminator 2: Judgment Day was one of the best movies of the 90's and even...
Adam Schumann was part of one of the first Infantry Battalions to head into the...
When medical student Courtney Homes approaches fellow student Jamie with the an intriguing prospect of...
It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and...
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
After the spin-off Han Solo movie was hit by the loss of its directors earlier this week, LucasFilm and Disney have acted quickly to fill the gap...