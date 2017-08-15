Lady Sandra Abbott is relieved to finally be planning a well-deserved retirement with her wealthy husband, but when she catches him having an affair with her best friend, she is forced out of her privileged life to a run-down old council estate in central London where her older sister Bif lives. They couldn't be more different a pair; while Sandra is all about status and the finer things in life, Bif is a free spirit who loves to date, dance and generally live life to the fullest no matter how little money she has in the bank. All Sandra wants is to be happy again, and so Bif encourages her to attend a local dance class for older people where she meets friends Charlie, Jackie and Ted. It's then when she realises that there's a lot more to retirement than she initially thought, because she's about to have the most fun she has ever had.
Directed by Primetime Emmy winner Richard Loncraine ('Firewall', 'Wimbledon', 'Richard III'), 'Finding Your Feet' is a wonderful comedy romance about the importance of family and having fun. The script has been written by Meg Leonard in her screenwriting debut and Nick Moorcroft ('St. Trinian's', 'Urban Hymn'), and it is set to hit screens on February 23rd 2018.
