Director: Oz Arshad
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Romance

Shahid Akhtar is a young Muslim living in Manchester who is desperate to find love. Thus, he signs up for a dating site called Single Muslim and winds up conducting a series of interviews to find the perfect girl. Sometimes not even with the girls themselves, for in some Muslim families it is customary that the brother (or even father) meet the potential partner first. Unfortunately for him, finding love is going to be even harder than it is for most young Muslims because he's previously been married. That means very few people are lining up to have him as a husband, son-in-law or brother-in-law. It's not like he wants to be with a girl who is too narrow-minded to look past this phase of his life either. 

However, Shahid comes across a local girl named Fatima Miah who appears to tick every box; she's beautiful, intelligent, funny and extremely open-minded. She falls for him for the same reasons, but praises his honesty above everything else. Except that Shahid can't find it within himself to tell her about his ex-wife. 

'Finding Fatimah' is romantic comedy directed and written by Oz Arshad in his filmmaking debut. It will be released in the UK on April 21st 2017.


Starring: Danny Ashok, Asmara Gabrielle, , Wahab Sheikh, Mandeep Dhillon, Ambreen Razia, , Arif Jahid, Abdullah Afzal, , Dave Spikey, Guz Khan, Theresa Godly, , Imran Yusuf
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment