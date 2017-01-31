Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

'Fifty Shades Darker' is the tense new sequel to the erotic 2015 thriller 'Fifty Shades of Grey', based on the book trilogy of the same name by E. L. James. It sees the return of Anasatasia Steele and Christian Grey, though this time their relationship is more complicated than ever especially when secrets from the latter's past surface. Secrets aren't the only things either; this couple's romantic escapades are interrupted by a terrifying undercurrent of danger. Directed by James Foley ('House of Cards') - who has also signed on for trilogy finale 'Fifty Shades Freed' - and written by Niall Leonard ('Wire in the Blood', 'Monarch of the Glen'), 'Fifty Shades Darker' will be released on February 10th 2017.

The movie's stars Dakota Johnson (Anastasia), Jamie Dornan (Christian), Eric Johnson (Jack Hyde) and Bella Heathcote (Leila Williams) as well as E. L. James and James Foley open up about the stirring new developments in the sequel; how Anastasia and Christian's relationship has developed, how they've both developed as individuals, and how something dark is coming after the both of them. It's transformed from a romantic erotica to a psychological thriller, soundtracked by Taylor Swift and Zayn's soaring new single 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever'.


