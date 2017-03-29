Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling appearance, he's the friendliest bovine you could ever hope to meet and adores smelling flowers more than anything. However, after one or two mishaps and misunderstandings, he is labelled a danger to the public and taken away from his friends. When he is captured and forced to take part in a Spanish bullfight, he doesn't know the first thing about fighting. But with a little help and encouragement from his newfound (smaller) friends, he learns that he doesn't have to be a fighter to look like one. 

Based on the 1936 children's book 'The Story of Ferdinand' by Munro Leaf and Robert Lawson, 'Ferdinand' has been directed by the Academy Award nominated Carlos Saldanha ('Rio', 'Ice Age'), alongside Cathy Malkasian and Jeff McGrath ('The Wild Thornberrys', 'Curious George'), and written by the team behind the likes of 'Shrek 2', 'The Smurfs' and 'Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2'. Set to the tune of Ed Sheeran's hit single 'Castle on the Hill', the trailer sees the harmless lead character ironically voiced by WWE champion John Cena. It is set to hit theatres on December 15th 2017.


