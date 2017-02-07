Just what does Dominic Toretto think he's doing? It seems the original team has disbanded, with Brian and Mia having retired from the fast life (literally) and the world of crime, and it seemed like Dom and Letty had a normal life ahead of them following their marriage. But that's just not the way life goes for Dom, whose love of danger seems to far outweigh his love for his friends and family. Just when you thought that their lives couldn't get anymore complicated, a mysterious woman walks in and threatens to dismantle everything, encouraging Dom to betray those he holds dear for one more adventure. Hobbs, meanwhile, isn't about to let Dom get away with it this time, and he and his team cross terrains of every kind from Cuba to the Arctic in a bid to take him down once and for all.
'The Fate of the Furious' (also titled 'Fast & Furious 8') follows events from 2015's 'Furious 7' and sees a new director in the form of F. Gary Gray ('Straight Outta Compton', 'Law Abiding Citizen'). Screenwriter Chris Morgan returns, as does much of the cast - though it will mark the first film of the franchise (not including 'Tokyo Drift') that will not star Paul Walker. It's due to hit theatres on April 14th 2017.
