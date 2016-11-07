Director:
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Kids, Family

The time is drawing ever closer to the release of Fantastic Beasts And Where to Find, within a short number of days we will finally be able to get a glimpse into the life of a character that author J.K. Rowling so lovingly developed. Even when Newt Scamander was a young Hogwarts student, he always loved the wilder side of magic. If there was a wild beast to nurture, Newt would be the enthusiastic child wanting to find out more.

When he grew up, he became an acclaimed magizoologist and formed his own unique and rather deadly collection of beasts. Any endangered species, Newt would willingly look after and add to his endless list of beasts, all with their own unique powers. After a busy trip collecting more creatures, Newt visits the city of New York and arrives to find that tensions between the wizarding community and a group of powerful muggles (known as the Second Salemers) are battling one another; the Second Salemers goal is to eradicate the wizarding community. 

When some of Newt's beasts are accidentally released, he is quickly called to answer questions from the Director of Magical Security at MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America) who presumes Newt is guilty of working with wizard Gellert Grindelwald. The director, Percival Graves, believes that Newt has purposefully released the beasts to expose magic kind in order to stir up tension between and further the war between the muggles (No-Maj) and the wizarding world.

Newt and his new American friends Porpentina 'Tina' Goldstein and Jacob Kowalski must find a way to hunt the creatures down and capture them before they succumb to Graves or cause too much damage to the No-Maj world.

In this set of clips, they reveal a few more secrets about the plot.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , , Josh Cowdery, Ronan Raftery, Faith Wood-Blagrove, Jenn Murray, Sean Cronin, , , , Lucie Pohl, , , Akin Gazi
