Director: Stella Meghie
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Maddy is an 18-year-old girl who lives in a beautiful big house in a nice neighbourhood, which is just as well because she can't and never has been outside out it. She lives in an environment of strict hygiene rules where she is constantly monitored by a nurse, and her house is equipped with special filters that keep out viruses and bacteria because she suffers from an illness that makes the outside world deadly. She's desperate to experience the great outdoors and has a passion to see the ocean with her own eyes, and her solitary existence becomes even harder when she meets her new neighbour Olly whose window faces her own. They exchange numbers and get close, and one day her sympathetic nurse allows him to visit her at the house. 

When Maddy's mother finds out, she isn't pleased and bans her from ever seeing Olly again. In a bid to achieve her dreams and finally live, she runs away and starts to realise that she isn't quite as fragile as everybody thought she was - although that doesn't mean she doesn't risk her life with every step she takes. Every day becomes about having one perfect day even if it turns out to be her last.

Based on the bestselling young adult novel of the same name by Nicola Yoon, 'Everything Everything' has been directed by Stella Meghie ('Jean of the Joneses') with the screenplay by J. Mills Goodloe ('The Age of Adaline', 'The Best of Me', 'Pride'). It is scheduled for release on May 19th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Taylor Hickson, Danube R. Hermosillo, Farryn VanHumbeck, Robert Lawrenson, Peter Benson, Allison Riley, Dan Payne
