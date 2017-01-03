Director: Catalina Aguilar Mastretta
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Romance

Clara is a Mexican-American gynaecologist who is unlucky in love but, even worse, extremely cynical about it. However, when her parents announce that they are finally getting married after a lifetime together, her sister encourages her to find a date for the wedding. She opts for a charming colleague named Asher, preparing herself for the backlash of his not being Mexican, and the day is going well until the arrival of her ex-boyfriend Daniel (who IS Mexican). She has spent so long trying to forget him, and it doesn't help that her family and friends are lavishing him with praise. Soon she is forced to spend time with him, and does her best to relieve the awkwardness between him and Asher. But after a while she starts to wonder which man she is falling for, and she remembers the reason why she gave up on relationships in the first place.

Set to be released on February 17th 2017, 'Everybody Loves Somebody' is a romantic drama directed and written Catalina Aguilar Mastretta ('The Hours with You', 'Echo Park'). 


Starring: , K.C. Clyde, Ben O'Toole, José María Yazpik, , Patricia Bernal, Tiaré Scanda, Samantha Neyland
