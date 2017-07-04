Director: Mark Gill
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

It's 1977 and a young Mancunian man named Steven Patrick Morrissey (Jack Lowden) is on the look-out for the perfect musicians to begin his own band; a band that will set itself apart from the popular culture. With his contempt for the local music scene as it was and his reputation for arrogance, he was never particularly popular despite his intelligence. When he meets a young artist named Linder Sterling (Jessica Brown Findlay), she tells him how it is and urges him to be more open-minded in the invention of his new musical vehicle so that he may reach stardom. But he's apprehensive.

While he hates his tax office job, he still doesn't know what kind of a legacy he wants to leave. But then he meets Billy Duffy (Adam Lawrence), with whom he has a lot in common and ultimately leads him to 14-year-old Johnny Marr (Laurie Kynaston) who would become his guitarist and co-songwriter in the formation of indie rock band The Smiths.

'England Is Mine' is a forthcoming account of Morrissey's youth and the beginnings of his musical career. It explores that famously divisive personality of his - his strong opinions on his working class life, his disdain for popular music and his fiery political standpoints - in technicolour, with the help of Jack Lowden who is the star of 'Tommy's Honour', 'A United Kingdom' and the yet to be released World War II epic 'Dunkirk'.

Directed by the Academy Award nominated Mark Gill in his full-length feature directorial debut, and co-written by Gill and his writing partner William Thacker, the film premiered at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on July 2nd 2017 where it was nominated for The Michael Powell Award for Best British Feature Film.

'England Is Mine' is set to be released in movie theatres on August 4th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Laurie Kynaston, Simone Kirby, Finney Cassidy
