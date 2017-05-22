We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought about what these images get up to when you put away your iPhone? When a high school boy goes to send his crush a 'Meh' emoji, it turns into something quite different. To the disappointment of his parents, Gene has never been quite as apathetic as he's expected to be, so when he messes up his moment it causes quite the problem for everyone else. Now the boy thinks his phone is broken, and he's on the way to get it re-set. That's not looking good for the emojis who find themselves desperately trying to back-up their world in the Cloud before their whole world gets wiped out. Meanwhile, Gene is about to learn that having more than one expression may not be such a bad thing after all.
'The Emoji Movie' is a forthcoming animated comedy about the characters we use everyday but barely stop to think about. It has been directed by Tony Leondis ('Igor', 'Lilo & Stitch 2: Stitch Has a Glitch') who co-wrote the script alongside Eric Siegel ('The Hard Times of RJ Berger', 'Men at Work') and Mike White ('School of Rock', 'Enlightened'). It is set to be released in US movie theatres on July 28th 2017.
