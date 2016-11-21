Director: Thorsten Schütte
Year: 2016
Genre(s): Documentaries

Musically, Frank Zappa was always an outsider. He wouldn't conform to the rules and regulations usually (and repeatedly) enforced on to artists with record deals. Since the 1966 release of his debut album 'Freak Out', Zappa has been a constant voice for the people who aren't often ones to speak out.

Known for his lyrical outbursts which often included swearing, Zappa's music was soon given a bad reputation by people with contrasting views to his own. Many people misunderstood Zappa and his ideology but he was far from the joint smoking hippie many made him out to be. Now you can hear his views directly from the man himself; Eat That Question is a film directed by Thorsten Schütte and is compiled of rare interview footage of Zappa.  Schütte collaborated with Zappa's wife, Gail, in a bid to make the documentary as authentic and true as possible.


