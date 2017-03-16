Director:
Year: 2018
Genre(s): Animation

From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring characters in the world's favourite stop-motion animation style. But sabre-toothed bunnies are not, of course, the only creatures these cave men and women have to worry about; this is a time when prehistoric beasts like dinosaurs and woolly mammoths are roaming everywhere. Soon though, one brave caveman named Dug along with his pet warthog Hognob decides he must bring his rather timid tribe together if he wants to save them from one major nemesis which threatens the peace of their lives for good; the dastardly Bronze Age. But, unexpectedly, that battle soon turns into modern day football.

'Early Man' is the latest stop-motion comedy animation from Nick Park ('Wallace & Gromit', 'Chicken Run') starring Tom Hiddleston as Lord Nooth, Eddie Redmayne as Dug and Maisie Williams as Goona. It has been directed by the Academy Award winning legend himself, with a screenplay by his frequent collaborator Mark Burton ('Gnomeo & Juliet', 'Shaun the Sheep Movie'), as well as James Higginson (who has been announced to write the script for 'Hitman's Guide to Housecleaning') and John O'Farrell ('Spitting Image'). 'Early Man' has a tentative release date of January 26th 2018.


Starring: , , , , , , Selina Griffiths, , Gina Yashere,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment