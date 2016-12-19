Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

It's 1940 and World War II is in full swing. Allied soldiers from Britain, Belgium, Canada and France at stationed at Dunkirk ready to pull France from the grip of the Germans. However, they soon discover that they are completely surrounded by enemy forces who have them so trapped that they no longer have use for tanks. Confined in the open space of the Dunkirk beaches with nowhere left to hide and definitely nowhere to run, the soldiers face almost certain death as the air strikes begin. Their only hope is to sail across the English Channel to safety, but with enemy planes showing no mercy their survival will be miraculous. But these are allied forces aren't about to surrender, no matter what happens. Their courage and determination is about to save more than 300,000 men.

Directed and written by the thrice Academy Award nominated Christopher Nolan ('The Dark Knight', 'Inception', 'Interstellar'), 'Dunkirk' is a new World War II drama focusing on the very real events of the Dunkirk evacuation, also known as Operation Dynamo. Featuring One Direction's Harry Styles in his acting debut alongside Tom Hardy and Cillian Murphy, it is set to be released in the US on July 21st 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , Tom Glynn-Carney, Barry Keoghan, , Fionn Whitehead, Kevin Guthrie, , Adam Long
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment