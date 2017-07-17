Director: Joshua Tunick
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Daniel (Anthony Rapp) and Christopher (Jonathan Bennett) are a gay couple preparing for their wedding. It should be a happy time, especially as they are surrounded by their closest friends and family, but there's some tension in the air that's threatening to break them hours before they are due to exchange their vows. They are very different people after all; Daniel is 40-years-old and Christopher's in his early 30s. Their friends are from different walks of life and they most certainly have a different approach to life. Things take a tumultuous turn when an unexpected arrival comes to surprise Christopher, it's Daniel who is the most shocked. They're supposed to be spending the rest of their lives together, so how does he not know about this stranger when everyone else in Christopher's life does? Secrets and jealousy are driving a wedge between the engaged couple, and with all their loved ones reminding them of how much their marriage is going to change their lives, they're starting to wonder if this really is the right thing to be doing.

'Do You Take This Man?' is a romantic drama directed and written by Joshua Tunick ('Mr. Smithereen Goes to Washington') in his feature film debut. The film was released in the US on July 7th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , Alona Tal, Sam Anderson
