Year: 2017
Genre(s): Documentaries

For their latest endeavour, Disney Nature take us on a journey into the deep blue sea to swim alongside some of nature's most majestic creatures. Mankind has long had a connection with Dolphins, they're constantly depicted as riding the waves whenever a movie has a scene on the open ocean and it's a very accurate representation, perhaps to their detriment, they seem far from shy.

Their good nature is constantly on display, there are many tales of surfers / swinners being saved from savage shark attacks by their tailed companions of the deep. Their intelligence is known to be vast, yet we still know relatively little about them; we do know that Dolphins are incredibly social mammals, they stick together in pods for protection and increased hunting capabilities.

Echo is a young dolphin and he plays a pivotal role in this movie; viewers follow him as he tries to find his own place within his pod and the ocean in general.

Though the movie centres around dolphins, we also get to meet many other sea creatures including sharks, whales, clownfish and some adorable sea turtles.

Disney Nature have become leaders in the animal documentary making, the only other programme that comes close to their efforts is the BBC's The Blue Planet series narrated by David Attenborough.

It is still unknown who will narrate Disney's latest documentary. Over the years, Disneynature have asked a host of A-list stars to narrate including: John Krasinski, Tina Fey, John C. Reilly and Pierce Brosnan who voiced over the 2009 documentary Oceans which took a wider look at the wildlife within the deep blue.

We still have a yearlong wait before we can  watch Dolphins but in the meantime, check out the trailer, it's so good it'll make viewers feel like they're living in Finding Nemo (with additional dolphins, of course!)


Starring:
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment