Director: David Bowers
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control of his own life. He is not looking forward to being forced to spend four days in a car on a road trip with his family to visit his grandmother on her 90th birthday; instead, he wants to go to a top video game expo in Indianapolis. He and his older brother Rodrick hatch a plan to borrow the car for a day to attend the event, however they can't evade their parents forever and mom and dad are understandably furious when they find out what their sons have been up to. Nothing goes smoothly when its a Wimpy Kid adventure - but this time Greg has to have courage if he's going to get through it.

An all-new cast join the ride for 'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' the fourth installment of the series and a sequel to 2012's 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days'. Directed by the BAFTA nominated David Bowers ('Astro Boy', 'Flushed Away') with a screenplay co-written by Bowers, Adam Sztykiel ('Undateable', 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip') and the original book's author Jeff Kinney, the film will be released on May 19th 2017.


Starring: Jason Ian Drucker, Owen Asztalos, Charlie Wright, , , Chris Coppola
