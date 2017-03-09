Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control of his own life. He is not looking forward to being forced to spend four days in a car on a road trip with his family to visit his grandmother on her 90th birthday; instead, he wants to go to a top video game expo in Indianapolis. He and his older brother Rodrick hatch a plan to borrow the car for a day to attend the event, however they can't evade their parents forever and mom and dad are understandably furious when they find out what their sons have been up to. Nothing goes smoothly when its a Wimpy Kid adventure - but this time Greg has to have courage if he's going to get through it.
An all-new cast join the ride for 'Diary Of A Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' the fourth installment of the series and a sequel to 2012's 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days'. Directed by the BAFTA nominated David Bowers ('Astro Boy', 'Flushed Away') with a screenplay co-written by Bowers, Adam Sztykiel ('Undateable', 'Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip') and the original book's author Jeff Kinney, the film will be released on May 19th 2017.
That's What I Like
1
So Sexy
2
Six (Live)
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Boof Baf
5
Pirates Of The Caribbean 5: Dead Men Tell No Tales (Salazar's Revenge)
6
Hey Sexy Lady
7
Shape Of You
8
Rough Night
9
Beauty And The Beast
10
Nineteenth-century American poet Emily Dickinson might be well known now for her classic catalogue of...
Greg Heffley is a bright young boy who is desperately tired of not having control...
Zack Taylor (Ludi Lin), Kimberly Hart (Naomi Scott), Billy Cranston (RJ Cyler), Trini (Becky G)...
You might have thought that all-girl vacations were a thing reserved for college kids, but...
Colonel Percy Fawcett is an ambitious British explorer who, come 1925, plans to take a...
After winning a series of major awards for her role in Olivier Assayas' Clouds of...
In films like Wendy and Lucy and Meek's Cutoff, writer-director Kelly Reichardt has told sharply...
After the success of 2014's Godzilla reboot, the Warner Bros monsters get their own franchise,...
Michael and Jenny are a young couple who pass through a quaint little town in...
It seems Captain Jack Sparrow has been sailing the seas as a pirate for many,...
Stars Emma Watson, Dan Stevens, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Josh Gad together with director Bill Condon...
Filmmaker Gurinder Chada (Bend It Like Beckham) draws on her own family history to explore...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
With an extra dose of attitude and energy, this Irish comedy-drama hits us like a...
Hugh Jackman returns to his signature role one last time (so he says), reuniting with...
The third time's a charm for Mark Wahlberg and director Peter Berg, who previously teamed...
It's no surprise that this creep-out horror thriller is packed with whizzy visual invention, since...
At just 27 years old, Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan has an almost overwhelming set of...
Arthur might have an extraordinary destiny, but after his birthright was taken from him at...
It is every parent's dream come true when their child gets into college - especially...