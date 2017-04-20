It's the summer of 1967 and the city of Detroit, Michigan is in the midst of one of the worst riots in American history. A civil disturbance created by men and women looting stores and homes, vandalising property, committing arson and sparking violence throughout the streets has encouraged the president to send out the Michigan Army National Guard and the 82nd and 101st Airborne Divisions to supplement the police in dealing with the uprising. Arguably the most violence committed during the 5-day turmoil was, however, at the hands of local police. On July 25th, a group of black males and two white females were partying at the Algiers Motel when authorities flooded into the area to respond to shots being fired nearby. They open fired on the building and threatened the revellers, with three of the party-goers not making it to the next morning.
Based on the true story of 1967 Detroit riot (also known as the 12th Street riot) and coming on the 50th anniversary year of the incident is 'Detroit', which has been directed and written by the Academy Award winning filmmaking duo Kathryn Bigelow and Mark Boal ('Zero Dark Thirty', 'The Hurt Locker'). It is set for released in theatres on August 4th 2017.
