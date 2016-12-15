Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

Gru (Steve Carell) has renounced his nefarious ways for good now that he's happily married to Anti-Villain League agent Lucy Wilde (Kristen Wiig), but he's still very active when it comes to taking down the other criminals of the age. One such criminal is the disco-dancing, shoulder-pad loving Balthazar Bratt (Trey Parker); a diamond thief who is also a former child star still obsessed with his famous film role from the 80s. But that's not the only adversary Gru must face on his next adventure. His long lost twin Dru returns and tensions are high between these siblings. The Minions are back, obviously - not that Gru needs minions when evil misdeeds aren't the order of the day - and Margo (Miranda Cosgrove), Edith (Dana Gaier) and Agnes (Nev Scharrel) are a little older and wiser but just as adorable.

The sequel to 2013's 'Despicable Me 2' is finally on the way with Pierre Coffin returning as director from the previous two movies alongside Kyle Balda who directed the 2015 spin-off 'Minions' and the series' character designer Eric Guillon in his directorial debut. Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio once again wrote the screenplay for 'Despicable Me 3', which is set to be released on June 30th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , ,
