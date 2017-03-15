Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the world; now that his adopted daughters Margo, Edith and Agnes are growing up and he's married to Anti-Villain League agent Lucy Wilde, he's more about being a family man than being a baddie. Of course, that also means that not a lot of money is coming in and so he needs to find financial help soon. Agnes does her best to raise funds with a garage sale and waves goodbye to her beloved unicorn, but ultimately it's the arrival of Gru's wealthier and blonder long-lost brother Dru who provides a light at the end of the tunnel. With his money, they manage to formulate a plan together to take down a criminal diamond thief named Balthazar Bratt - who happens to not be hard to find given that he's a flamboyant former 80s movie star. Meanwhile, the Minions are growing angry that their master no longer wants to pursue evil deeds.

'Despicable Me 3' follows its 2013 predecessor pretty much right where it left off. It sees the return of the Academy Award nominated Pierre Coffin who is this time joined in the director's chair by his 'Minions' companion Kyle Balda and character designer Eric Guillon. Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio wrote the screenplay. 'Despicable Me 3' is set to arrive in theatres on June 30th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , ,
