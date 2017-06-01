Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when the third instalment of the movie is released. Though his personal life is at a peak, Gru's professional life is going through some issues. When he lets the devious troublemaker Balthazar Bratt get away with the theft of a precious jewel, Gru comes under fire from his bosses and ends up getting fired. Now at a low point, Gru turn to his wife, Lucy, and the girls for support but they're unable to solve Gru's problems.
When the former bady finds out that he has a twin brother, the pair are reunited and it appears his brother Dru has everything Gru hasn't. He has wealth, luscious blonde locks, pigs, a huge island home and a devious villain layer underneath his mansion which Dru uses to lure Gru back into a life of crime - unbeknownst to Lucy and the girls.
As Gru starts to remember his bad boy youth, the temptation to become the best supervillain once again becomes too much for Gru to refuse. Will Gru be able to once again prove to his brother that he's capable of topping the ranks in the supervillain world and outwitting his latest nemesis, former child star Balthazar Bratt - and if he does, will he risk losing his real family who've stuck by him in the past?
The Minions get all musical in this new clip from the movie. We see the loveable yellow bespectacled helpers take part in a talent competition where they decide to perform their own unique version of 'Modern Major General' a song from the Gilbert and Sullivan musical Pirates of Penzance.
If you think you're up to the challenge, there's also a karaoke version of the clip which features the lyrics, see if you think you're up to the tongue twister!
XXX
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Run
4
Six (Live)
7
Get It While It's Hot
8
Beautiful
9
Shape Of You
10
Boldly optimistic, this action-packed adventure breathes fresh life into the DC universe with a welcome...
Clearly, it's a risky proposition adapting a cheesy vintage TV series for the big screen:...
Subtitled Salazar's Revenge in the UK, this fifth film in the long-running series never quite...
Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when...
When two people from different walks of life find themselves unable to take their scheduled...
Forests can be mysterious and bewildering places, but for Paul and his family it is...
August 'Auggie' Pullman is a 10-year-old boy born with Treacher Collins syndrome which has caused...
Long before the days of Jack the Ripper, there was another monster haunting the streets...
We use Emojis in text messages and social media everyday, but have you ever thought...
Gertrude Bell was a formidably intelligent British woman from the late 19th century whose travels...
Jeanette Walls is raised with the idea that city life is not something to be...
It's unlikely that Guy Ritchie could make a boring movie if he wanted to. This...
It doesn't really matter that the script for this lively action-comedy is paper thin: teaming...
The Grateful Dead championed the psychedelic movement and still to this day are seen as...
Alice (Reese Witherspoon) is a 40-year-old single mother of two young daughters living in Los...
While it might look like an anachronistic live action reimagining of the classic Eastern folk...
The Buena Vista Social Club was an inconspicuous music hall in Cuba that hosted dances...
During a deadly military operation in Egypt, an explosion uncovers an overwhelming secret buried in...
Boxing movies aren't usually this thoughtful. Sure, there are plenty of punchy moments in the...
Scottish filmmaker Gillies MacKinnon (Hideous Kinky) remakes the 1949 Ealing comedy classic, although it's difficult...
Master filmmaker Ridley Scott is back to continue the story 10 years after the events...