Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Gru, the Minions and his wonderful girls will return to the cinema this June when the third instalment of the movie is released. Though his personal life is at a peak, Gru's professional life is going through some issues. When he lets the devious troublemaker Balthazar Bratt get away with the theft of a precious jewel, Gru comes under fire from his bosses and ends up getting fired. Now at a low point, Gru turn to his wife, Lucy, and the girls for support but they're unable to solve Gru's problems. 

When the former bady finds out that he has a twin brother, the pair are reunited and it appears his brother Dru has everything Gru hasn't. He has wealth, luscious blonde locks, pigs, a huge island home and a devious villain layer underneath his mansion which Dru uses to lure Gru back into a life of crime - unbeknownst to Lucy and the girls. 

As Gru starts to remember his bad boy youth, the temptation to become the best supervillain once again becomes too much for Gru to refuse.  Will Gru be able to once again prove to his brother that he's capable of topping the ranks in the supervillain world and outwitting his latest nemesis, former child star Balthazar Bratt - and if he does, will he risk losing his real family who've stuck by him in the past?

The Minions get all musical in this new clip from the movie. We see the loveable yellow bespectacled helpers take part in a talent competition where they decide to perform their own unique version of 'Modern Major General' a song from the Gilbert and Sullivan musical Pirates of Penzance. 

If you think you're up to the challenge, there's also a karaoke version of the clip which features the lyrics, see if you think you're up to the tongue twister!


Starring: , , , , , , , ,
