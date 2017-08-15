Most people are brought up with a clear idea of right and wrong, but when it comes to retribution, mankind remains torn. When a Chicago doctor named Paul Kersey hears that his wife Lucy has been killed in a home invasion leaving his daughter Jordan critically injured, he decides to take matters into his own hands. Police have no leads, so Paul purchases a gun and tracks down the perpetrators himself with no mercy. His quest begins with taking revenge on the men that were responsible for the death of his wife, but soon turns into a vigilante vendetta against criminals in general. The people he's protecting believe him to be some kind of guardian angel but that doesn't mean the law are going to give him a free pass. When is taking another person's life no longer considered wrong? Is Paul Kersey really a hero or is he the worst kind of villain?
'Death Wish' is a forthcoming remake of the 1974 Michael Winner movie of the same name which starred Charles Bronson, and is based on a 1972 book by Brian Garfield. The new movie has been directed by Eli Roth ('Hostel', 'The Green Inferno', 'Knock Knock') and written by Joe Carnahan ('The A-Team', 'Smokin' Aces', 'The Grey'). It will be out on November 22nd 2017.
