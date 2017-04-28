Everyone deals with death in different ways, but for Dean, he's all about trying not to deal with it at all. He's an illustrator who uses his art as an escape while his widowed father struggles to get through to him. Alone at home, he wants to sell the New York home that Dean grew up in in a bid to move on with his life. Dean is reluctant to accept his dad's decision, but decides to take his advice by jetting off to LA to figure things out. He meets an attractive young woman named Nicky at a party and, for the first time in while, begins to heal the hole in his heart. Meanwhile, his father has met a charming realtor in whom he confides his grief and who helps him come to terms with his own loss.
'Dean' is a comedy drama directed, produced and written by the Primetime Emmy nominated Demetri Martin ('Our Fascinating Planet', 'We Bare Bears', 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien') who also stars as the eponymous character. The film has already won the Jury Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it was also nominated for Best American Independent Feature Film at Cleveland International Film Festival. 'Dean' is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 2nd 2017.
It was never going to be easy to match the impact of 2014's Guardians of...
The director of Hotel Rwanda, Terry George, turns to another humanitarian horror: the systematic murder...
For their latest endeavour, Disney Nature take us on a journey into the deep blue...
Maud is a young folk artist suffering from rheumatoid arthritis but who loves nothing better...
For those who knew him, Gary Unwin (better known as Eggsy to his friends), was...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Being a twin can be hard especially when both you and your sibling fall for...
Skilfully written, directed and acted, this offbeat British period film tells a story that catches...
Paul is a lonely screenwriter who has been suffering from a serious case of writer's...
With heavy echoes of trashy thrillers like Fatal Attraction, this movie overcomes its painfully simplistic...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Mitch Rapp truly has nothing left in his life to lose. Following the death of...
Rachel Flowers is one of the world's most extraordinary multi-instrumentalists. At just 23-years-old, she is...
The kill-or-die scenario that this movie hinges on isn't something new; it's been used in...
Beatriz is a holistic healer trained in massage, reiki and other therapies who is invited...
The last thing Ned wants is to be sent to a rugby-obsessed boarding school to...
An AAA-rated executive protection agent (Ryan Reynolds) is charged with protecting the most wanted hitman...
Where is Optimus Prime when we need him most? Despite the fact that Earth is...
The Guardians of the Galaxy have returned for another interplanetary adventure, having decided to stick...
This Doctor won't be saying 'goodbye' in the same way as those who have left the series in recent years.