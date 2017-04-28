Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

Everyone deals with death in different ways, but for Dean, he's all about trying not to deal with it at all. He's an illustrator who uses his art as an escape while his widowed father struggles to get through to him. Alone at home, he wants to sell the New York home that Dean grew up in in a bid to move on with his life. Dean is reluctant to accept his dad's decision, but decides to take his advice by jetting off to LA to figure things out. He meets an attractive young woman named Nicky at a party and, for the first time in while, begins to heal the hole in his heart. Meanwhile, his father has met a charming realtor in whom he confides his grief and who helps him come to terms with his own loss.

'Dean' is a comedy drama directed, produced and written by the Primetime Emmy nominated Demetri Martin ('Our Fascinating Planet', 'We Bare Bears', 'Late Night with Conan O'Brien') who also stars as the eponymous character. The film has already won the Jury Award for Best U.S. Narrative Feature at the Tribeca Film Festival, and it was also nominated for Best American Independent Feature Film at Cleveland International Film Festival. 'Dean' is scheduled to be released in theatres on June 2nd 2017.


Starring: , , , Asif Ali, Florence Marcisak, , , Rory Scovel, , ,
