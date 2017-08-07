Ever wondered where David Lynch gets his ideas for the weird nuances and surreal undertones of his movies? This new documentary explores how his childhood in Philadelphia informed his later work in film and on canvas, how there were plenty of people to take inspiration from on those dark streets. In 'David Lynch: The Art Life', he reflects on how his creative process has developed over the years and delves deep into his love of painting. He may be best known as a director; at the helm of 'The Elephant Man', 'Dune', 'Blue Velvet' and 'Twin Peaks' among others; but art has always been his number one passion in life.
Directed by Jon Nguyen, Rick Barnes and Olivia Neergaard-Holm in their directorial debuts, 'David Lynch: The Art Life' is a fascinating documentary about the life and career of this incredible artist shot at his home in the Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles. Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, it took several years to produce, but ended up being nominated for the Grierson Award at London Film Festival and the Venezia Classici Award at Venice Film Festival, later winning Best Documentary in Fine Art and Photography at the Master of Art Film Festival. It is set to be released in theatres on July 14th 2017.
