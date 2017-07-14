Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): War

Given the legend that surrounds him, you might be surprised to know that Winston Churchill was by no means the government's first choice of Prime Minister during World War II. Still, he had many qualities that would make him perfect to lead the country at its most desperate hour of need; he lacked vanity, he was charismatic in many ways, and had a determination and forcefulness that few could hope to match. He was simply the country's last hope. But within days of being in office, he was faced with the biggest challenge of his career: the battle of Dunkirk.

Churchill knew what he was getting into from the start, with the War having already been waging for at least eight months. But with so many British and Allied soldiers stranded on the French beaches in 1940, surrounded by enemy planes at every turn, the probability of their evacuation seemed miniscule, the probability of German invasion extremely likely. While the people around him urged him to begin negotiating peace talks with Adolf Hitler and the Nazis, Churchill knew that the only way they were going to survive was if they stood and fought to the end. Surrender was not an option.

With the might of his colleagues and the brave military behind him, not to mention his loving and devoted wife Clementine Hozier, Churchill led his country to one of its greatest victories.

'Darkest Hour' is a biopic of Winston Churchill and his first year of being the Prime Minister of Great Britain, starring Gary Oldman as the man himself. Directed by the Golden Globe nominated JOE WRIGHT ('Pride & Prejudice', 'Atonement', 'Anna Karenina') with a screenplay by the twice Academy Award nominated Anthony McCarten ('The Theory of Everything', 'Death of a Superhero'), this historic drama is set to be released in theatres on November 22nd 2017.


Starring: , , , , ,
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment