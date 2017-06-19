It’s part of modern life that divorce and separation is part of many families and a lot can't even form civil friendships. When Brad Whitaker met his wife Sara and her two children he thought that he'd been given the instant perfect family - for the most part, he had! Though Megan and Dylan were a little reluctant to take to Brad, with time and much persistence, both kids warmed to their mum's new husband.
Brad is kind, friendly and a real family man, just like his father. Megan and Dylan's birthfather, Dusty, on the other hand isn't quite as mild mannered as the latest addition to the family and when Dusty announces that he's going to come visit the family, Sara is far from impressed. What starts out as animosity toward one another soon develops into an admiration for both their strengths.
Though many wouldn't have guessed it, now Brad and Dusty are great friends! As the winter holidays come around, both Dusty with his partner, Karen and Brad and Sara decide that the family will all get together for one big holiday celebration. The kids are thrilled with the decision, as is the entire family, but the mood soon changes when Dusty receives a phone call from his dad, Kurt. The family unit has just got a little bit bigger and Dusty really isn't sure how his rough and ready father is going to appreciate the new Dusty or their larger family arrangement. If that wasn't enough, Brad's father also joins the team.
The two grandads couldn't be more different from one another and Dusty is positive that his dad will ruin the Christmas cheer; Brad on the other hand is ever the optimist and knows that despite Kurt being a little unconventional, things will work out just fine!
Daddy's Home 2 is the follow up to the 2015 movie and sees Will Ferrell reunite with Mark Wahlberg. The movie sees many of the original cast appear once again including John Cena who stars as Dusty's step daughter's birthfather. In the role of the two grand fathers, Mel Gibson has been cast as Kurt while John Lithgow plays Brad’s father.
Daddy’s Home 2 will be released in November 2017
XXX
1
Beautiful
2
Hey Sexy Lady
3
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
4
Something Just Like This [Lyric]
5
Six (Live)
6
Boof Baf
7
Shape Of You [Lyric]
8
Goodbye Christopher Robin
9
Dat Sexy Body
10
This drama about the iconic British prime minister tells a darkly personal story set over...
Like most men and women of his time, Alan Alexander Milne - professionally known as...
Notorious British filmmaker Nick Broomfield teams up with Austrian music documentary producer Rudi Dolezal to...
Lee Hayden (Sam Elliott) is a former Western actor who, in his advancing years, no...
Angela and Brian have it all; they're both doctors who live in a beautiful house...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Queen Victoria was one of the United Kingdom's most loved monarchs. She ruled over her...
Wakanda is one of Africa's biggest nations, it's still a third world country but it's...
To launch their new Dark Universe franchise, Universal has taken an approach that mixes murky...
Daphne du Maurier's 1951 mystery-romance novel has been adapted for theatre, radio, TV and film,...
It's never helpful when a comedy becomes a bit too smug about its own quirkiness....
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
Henry Carpenter (Jaeden Lieberher) is a genius for his meagre 11 years and the reason...
Forests can be mysterious and bewildering places, but for Paul and his family it is...
Ono is to receive a credit for co-writing 'Imagine', 46 years after it was released.
Famous rocker Steve Earle has calls Noel Gallagher ''the most overrated songwriter ever'' and praised Damon Albarn.