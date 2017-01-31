Director: Eran Creevy
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Action, Adventure

Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a backpacking vacation in Europe he gets drawn into a drug-smuggling ring in a bid to find the money to pay for his girlfriend Juliette Marne's (Felicity Jones) serious medical emergency. His role mainly involves driving, but the heist fails. Naturally he wants out of this life as soon as possible. When the love of his life is kidnapped, however, he is forced to return to his criminal past to get her back and enlists the help of his old boss Geran (Ben Kingsley). He'll do everything he can for Geran if it means taking out Hagen Kahl (Anthony Hopkins) - the merciless druglord who took Juliette - and getting his girlfriend back, even if that does mean risking his life in yet another high-speed Autobahn pursuit in Cologne. Sometimes it seems that it's only love keeping him alive.

Directed by the BAFTA nominated Eran Creevy ('Welcome to the Punch', 'Shifty') who co-wrote the screenplay with F. Scott Frazier ('The Numbers Station', 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage'), 'Collide' is a gritty crime thriller set in Germany. It's due to arrive in US movie theatres on February 24th 2017.


Starring: , , , , Marwan Kenzari, Aleksandar Jovanovic, Christian Rubeck, Erdal Yildiz, Clemens Schick, Johnny Palmiero
