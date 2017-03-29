Director:
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Animation

At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be a world famous musician like his hero the late Ernesto de la Cruz. The only problem is, his family has banned music for many years, and so he can only practise his lifelong passion in secret. When he decides to visit the spirit of Ernesto de la Cruz at his tomb, he is somehow transported to the mythical Land of the Dead after strumming Cruz's magical guitar. Initially terrified, he soon learns the purpose of his journey to the afterlife and he meets a skeletal trickster god named Hector who aids him on his quest to uncover the secrets of Miguel's family's past - and the reason why music has become such a taboo subject.

Directed by the Oscar winning Lee Unkrich ('Toy Story 3', 'Finding Nemo', 'Monsters, Inc.') and Adrian Molina ('The Good Dinosaur') who also wrote the script, 'Coco' is the forthcoming animated adventure from Disney Pixar. Featuring very similar themes to the previously released 2014 animation 'The Book of Life', 'Coco' is also based around the Mexican festival Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead). It will be released in cinemas on November 22nd 2017.


Starring: , Anthony Gonzalez, , Renee Victor, Ana Ofelia Murguia
