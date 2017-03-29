Director: Jonathan Teplitzky
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Dramas

It's June 1944 and the war has been waging for five long years. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill wants to end it once and for all, but the last thing he would ever do is surrender as a nation. Despite the fact that the allied forced are standing at the coast ready for the orders to invade Normandy and take back the parts of Europe that Nazi Germany has taken over, Churchill doesn't want to rush in until he's certain they have the best chance of success. Naturally, the allied military leaders General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery are becoming frustrated with the man's fear of failure - for it is only that that stands in the way of their D-Day victory. But there's a lot more behind this stubborn and volatile human being than most people see; one who does see it is his dedicated wide Clementine who may be the only one who can save him and, in effect, save Europe.

This visceral World War II biopic follows the 24 hours prior to the Normandy landings. It has been directed by Jonathan Teplitzky ('The Railway Man', 'Burning Man') and written by Alex von Tunzelmann ('Medici: Masters of Florence') in his directorial feature debut. 'Churchill' is set for release on June 2nd 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , , , George Anton, , Peter Ormond, Kevin Findlay
