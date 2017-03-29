It's June 1944 and the war has been waging for five long years. British Prime Minister Winston Churchill wants to end it once and for all, but the last thing he would ever do is surrender as a nation. Despite the fact that the allied forced are standing at the coast ready for the orders to invade Normandy and take back the parts of Europe that Nazi Germany has taken over, Churchill doesn't want to rush in until he's certain they have the best chance of success. Naturally, the allied military leaders General Eisenhower and Field Marshal Montgomery are becoming frustrated with the man's fear of failure - for it is only that that stands in the way of their D-Day victory. But there's a lot more behind this stubborn and volatile human being than most people see; one who does see it is his dedicated wide Clementine who may be the only one who can save him and, in effect, save Europe.
This visceral World War II biopic follows the 24 hours prior to the Normandy landings. It has been directed by Jonathan Teplitzky ('The Railway Man', 'Burning Man') and written by Alex von Tunzelmann ('Medici: Masters of Florence') in his directorial feature debut. 'Churchill' is set for release on June 2nd 2017.
So Sexy
1
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
2
XXX
3
Boof Baf
4
Six (Live)
5
Hey Sexy Lady
6
Shape Of You
7
Dat Sexy Body
8
Tired As F***
9
Sexy Boy
10
Whether you were born in the 70's, 80's, 90's or 00's the story of Pennywise...
It's 2017 and many who thought climate change was not an immediate problem have been...
Roman is a construction worker preparing for his wife and grown-up daughter to return home...
There is no better lifeguard team out there than that of Los Angeles' Baywatch. However,...
When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive,...
There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins....
In this early clip from Alien: Covenant, we see two technicians in full bodysuits approach...
At just 12-years-old, Miguel Rivera is already quite an accomplished guitar player, aspiring to be...
Ferdinand may be as big and clumsy as any other bull, but despite his startling...
In the wake of his friend Clark Kent's monumental sacrifice, Bruce Wayne and Diana Prince...
Just how far can human scientific advancements go? That's the question in this intense story...
It's 1978 Boston and an unlikely gang made up of Justine (Brie Larson), Stevo (Sam...
Like a mash-up of Alien and Gravity, this ripping sci-fi horror movie is very effective...
Based on a true story, it's the historical aspect of these events that holds the...
Michael is a promisingstudent living in Armenia during the Ottoman Turkish Empire, who agrees to...
In the late 80s, Richard Thorncroft (Julian Barratt) was the most famous police detective on...
Megan Leavey is a young US Marine corporal who has never been brilliant at connecting...
Everyone's favourite British porcine Peppa Pig will embark on a series of brand new adventures,...
It's been one year since Emily's husband Charles passed away, but she has very mixed...
Mary (Debra Winger) and Michael (Tracy Letts) have been married for a long time and,...
This remake of Disney's 1991 classic is remarkably faithful, using present-day digital animation effects to...
Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi won his second Oscar with this astute drama which, like 2011's...
From were-rabbits to sabre-toothed bunny rabbits, Nick Park returns with a Stone Age adventure featuring...
It's been some time since Gru embarked on a villainous plot to take over the...
Lorraine Broughton is an experienced MI6 agent who, in 1989, is assigned on a mission...
In the future, technology has been developed to control the Earth's climate; weather forecasts have...
Paul McCartney is working with Greg Kurstin for his forthcoming new album.
…While a geeky kid finds himself as The Rock.
M.I.A. is curating for this year's Meltdown.
The critically-acclaimed anthology series may return for a third season, with the first two episodes already written.
Sex Pistols singer John Lydon's pro-Trump views are more appropriate than you might realise.
Superman is missing from the 'Justice League' trailer.
The 'Power Rangers' reminded Elizabeth Banks of that 'team' aesthetic.