Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has been put on a new case to uncover the identity of the crooked cop within the California Highway Patrol. He teams alongside the CHiP's newest recruit Jon Baker but, unfortunately, as motorcycle cops it's not quite 'ride or die' for these guys, more like 'ride and die' the rate that they're going. Jon has had numerous accidents on the bike, while Ponch is frequently distracted by both women and other men's masculinity, so neither of them are best equipped for the job at hand. This becomes even more apparent when they are faced with a villainous former police officer named Vic Brown and his band of miscreant hitmen, and they start to wonder if perhaps they've bitten off more than they can chew.
Based on the original NBC TV series 'CHiPs' which aired between 1977 and 1983, 'Chips' is a new crime comedy directed and written by 'Parenthood' star Dax Shepard (whose other filmmaking credits include 'Hit and Run' and 'Brother's Justice'). Shepard and Michael Pena are taking over the roles once assigned to stars Larry Wilcox and Erik Estrada. The movie is set to be released on March 24th 2017.
