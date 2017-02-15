Director:
Veronica enjoys a life of luxury with her rich husband, though work has never been something she's warmed to. During a big party celebrating her husband's success, she bumps into an old school friend named Ashley - an artist making very little money from her passion who has been employed as a caterer at the event. Naturally they clash over their very different lives which results in a full-on drunken brawl. Unfortunately, it doesn't end well Veronica who wakes up from a coma in hospital two years later and finds herself penniless and alone. 

Meanwhile, Ashley's life has changed dramatically; she and her girlfriend are expecting their first baby and she's managed to make something of a success out of her artwork. Veronica has no choice but to get a job as a maid, and she subsequently swears revenge on the woman who knocked her out. More fights ensue and it only gets more and more brutal.

Scheduled to hit theatres on March 3rd 2017, 'Catfight' is new comedy written and directed by Onur Tukel ('Summer Of Blood', 'Applesauce', 'Richard's Wedding'). 


