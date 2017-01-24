Director: Brian Fee
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as time wears on, space must be made for the racing cars of the future. He has to start realising that his days of being a freshly-painted rookie are long over, and with each generation the champions only get stronger and faster. He's not coming first anymore because of the expertly designed newest vehicle models; in fact, he's just suffered a major crash at the Los Angeles International Speedway which has put him out of action for some time. But he's just not ready to pack it all in just yet, even with competition the likes of the high-tech Jackson Storm. McQueen enlists the help of an enthusiastic young race technician named Cruz Ramirez, who teaches him that there are ways he can make it to the top again - he's just got to think outside the box.

'Cars 3' is a continuation of an animated Disney franchise which began in 2006. Following his work as a storyboard artist on 'Cars' and 'Cars 2', Brian Fee (who has also worked on such films as 'Wall-E' and 'Ratatouille') will direct the newest installment in his directorial debut. It hits theatres on June 16th 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , Cristela Alonzo, , Lloyd Sherr, Michael Wallis, Angel Oquendo
Contactmusic

Facebook
Twitter
Google+
Pinterest
StumbleUpon
Reddit
Fark
Email
Comment