Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as time wears on, space must be made for the racing cars of the future. He has to start realising that his days of being a freshly-painted rookie are long over, and with each generation the champions only get stronger and faster. He's not coming first anymore because of the expertly designed newest vehicle models; in fact, he's just suffered a major crash at the Los Angeles International Speedway which has put him out of action for some time. But he's just not ready to pack it all in just yet, even with competition the likes of the high-tech Jackson Storm. McQueen enlists the help of an enthusiastic young race technician named Cruz Ramirez, who teaches him that there are ways he can make it to the top again - he's just got to think outside the box.
'Cars 3' is a continuation of an animated Disney franchise which began in 2006. Following his work as a storyboard artist on 'Cars' and 'Cars 2', Brian Fee (who has also worked on such films as 'Wall-E' and 'Ratatouille') will direct the newest installment in his directorial debut. It hits theatres on June 16th 2017.
Six (Live)
1
Boof Baf
2
Blurred Lines (Unrated Version)
3
Hey Sexy Lady
4
A Little Uncanny
5
Sing
6
Sax [Live]
7
Shape Of You [Lyric]
8
Lightning McQueen may be a legendary name in the Piston Cup Championship history, but as...
Tommy Akhtar (Riz Ahmed) is an experienced private detective living in London, whose past comes...
Rather than make a standard biopic about the most famous First Lady in American history,...
After a few badly received sci-fi blockbusters, M. Night Shyamalan returned to his earthier style...
It's been 15 years since Vin Diesel walked away from his XXX role, killing off...
Kimberly Hart, Trini, Jason Lee Scott, Zack Taylor and Billy Cranston are a group of...
Tommy Morris is an expert golfer who learned the sport from his father; the greens-keeper...
In 2002, Woody Harrelson was arrested by police in London following a chase after an...
When Justine, a naive vegetarian high school graduate, arrives at college as a freshman, it's...
Harriet Lauler knows that she is in the twilight years of her life, and has...
Chad Cutler is an Irish traveller who entered a life of crime at a young...
Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello is the alter-ego of a barely capable undercover FBI agent who has...
Somebody is committing increasingly gruesome and elaborate murders and the FBI don't know where to...
This may not be the cheeriest movie of the season, but it's so skilfully written,...
Ben Affleck launched his directing career 10 years ago with his film of Dennis Lehane's...
After storming awards season with Whiplash two years ago, writer-director Damien Chazelle returns with something...
Ever since he was a little boy, Maximo has been interested in living the high...
Georg Elser was an ordinary German worker with an ordinary life just like anyone else...
Hopes were high that this film might finally crack the curse of movies based on...
Faith is a topic Martin Scorsese can't quite shake, courting controversy with complex films like...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
In 1925, a British explorer named Colonel Percy Fawcett disappeared in the Amazon rainforest with...
Norman Oppenheimer is a New York based hustler determined to climb the social ladder and...
Mackenzie Phillips set out for the family vacation of a lifetime with three of his...
The film is due for release December 15, 2017.