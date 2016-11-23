Director: Brian Fee
Year: 2017

Lightning McQueen is a legendary Piston Cup champion who might have shown humility and sportsmanship in the first movie, but 'Cars 2' was all about the heroism of his best pal Mater. This time, Lightning McQueen is back in the front seat, but he's not quite the car he used to be. He'd seen it coming since he was a rookie, but now he's about to realise that he can't be a champion forever when the newer generation of racers display a velocity that he can't begin to compete with. He's been forced out of action, but he's determined to continue what he loves to do. No longer able to rely on his old friends, he enlists the help of a young technician who is also in the midst of planning her own winning scheme.

'Cars 3' is the latest instalment of the animated car comedy franchise and, while very little is known about the film so far, we know that it sees the return of Owen Wilson as the voice of Lightning McQueen. It has been directed by Brian Fee in his directorial debut, though he did work as a storyboard artist on both 'Cars' and 'Cars 2'. 'Cars 3' is expected to be released in US movie theatres on June 16th 2017.


Starring: , , ,
