Former Piston Cup Champion Lightning McQueen was a hero in his day, but it seems in the last few years technology has improved so much that he is constantly being out-run by newer and more advanced models. His latest rival is the super-speedy newcomer Jackson Storm, whose arrogant attitude makes McQueen desperate to beat him once and for all. Naturally, he's being bugged constantly about his plans for retirement, but to him it only feels like yesterday that he was a rookie himself making waves in the racing world. It doesn't matter how many tricks he learns to up his game, however, he'll never be the racer he once was. But his friends are nonetheless determined to train him up to be the best he can be, led by the young and enthusiastic technician Cruz Ramirez. He might never be able to match Jackson's speed, but that doesn't mean he can't outsmart him on the track.
'Cars 3' is the latest sequel in the Disney Pixar animated series. Brian Fee is at the helm in his directorial debut - having previously worked as a storybord artist on the first two movies as well as 'WALL·E' and 'Ratatouille' - with a screenplay by Kiel Murray ('Cars'), Bob Peterson ('Finding Nemo', 'Up') and Mike Rich ('Finding Forrester', 'Radio'). It is set to be released on June 16th 2017.
