Director: David Soren
Year: 2017
Genre(s): Kids, Family

There has never been a team quite like fourth-grade schoolkids George Beard and Harold Hutchins. When they are not wreaking havoc at their school with a variety of impressive pranks, they are writing and illustrating their very own comic book series based on their character Captain Underpants. Their fun is threatened, however, by their mean principal Mr. Krupp who wants to split up the 9-year-old besties for good to prevent any more mischievous antics. Determined not to be separated, they decide to hypnotize the teacher into being convinced that he is the real Captain Underpants. As hilarious as that may sound, the kids have a hard time looking after him as he gets into all sorts of trouble trying to save people. Then when a crazy scientist known as Professor Poopypants threatens to take over the world, the three of them must band together to defeat him. 

Inspired by the award-winning book series of the same name by Dav Pilkey, 'Captain Underpants' is an animated superhero adventure directed by David Soren ('Turbo') and written by Nicholas Stoller ('Storks', 'Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising'). 'Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie' will be released in the UK on July 28th and the US on June 2nd 2017.


Starring: , , , , , , , David Soren
